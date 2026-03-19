APC Govt Weaponising Poverty For Political Gains –Momodu

Chief Dele Momodu is a former presidential candidate and a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). In this interview, he speaks on his fears of Nigeria drifting towards a one-party state, and why he considers President Bola Tinubu a potential dictator, among other issues, EVINCE UHUREBOR reports

One of the few times that you have appeared on the programme, you said some things that got a lot of attention and stirred up a lot of debates. One of the things that you said, which a lot of people thought was quite unbecoming of you, especially those in the All Progressives Congress (APC), who criticised you heavily was that you described the President as a growing dictator. What do you say about that?

I remember that I granted that interview, when Tinubu was not yet president. But today, even my worst critics will agree that I was clairvoyant. I have no reason whatsoever to oppose Tinubu; we were together in exile, he was very active, he shouted black and blue at General Sani Abacha and even General Ibrahim Babangida because we started from trying to revalidate the June 12 mandate that was freely given by Nigerians to Chief MKO Abiola. But from what happened since 1999, when he became governor to 2007, when he left as governor of Lagos and then hijacked the state.

Since then, till today, it was very clear to me that I didn’t need a prophet to tell me that we are dealing with a potential dictator, if given the presidential ticket. I remember the night I spoke to you, all hell was let loose. People were attacking and saying: How can you say that about your friend? Today, I don’t know how anybody will even describe the situation. Some people have even described this moment as being worse than that of Abacha government.

A lot of people are worried that we have virtually a one-party state. As I’m speaking to you, there are people who are already saying on the social media that one of the last governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), my good friend and brother, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state is also about to join the APC. If he does, it means he has virtually given up. It also means that if you can’t beat them, just join them. It’s sad for democracy in Nigeria. I’m also waiting for our governor in Oyo State, Seyi Makinde. We were in the same party, PDP. I’m hoping that he will be able to stand the pressure.

I know that my brother, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has already moved on to the Accord Party. Maybe, there will be one or two opposition governors left in the whole of Nigeria. That would be a disaster. But history has taught me that there is no dictator that does not have his own terminal date with history.

There are those who will say, Dele Momodu is only saying this because things have not gone in your favour. They are of the view that had it been Atiku Abubakar, whom you supported in the 2023 elections won and is in power, you probably would not have this stance…

Well, it will take some ignoramuses to say so because it’s easier for me to move to Tinubu than to move to Atiku. I’m one million times closer to Tinubu than to Atiku. Some people were even telling Atiku that Dele is Tinubu’s spy. Till today, there are people who are still telling him, don’t trust Dele.

It is part of Tinubu’s strategy, he’s using Dele to come and spy on you. There is nothing to spy on. I have not attended any secret private meeting with Atiku and Atiku does not have one per cent of Tinubu’s war chest. You can imagine how much Tinubu can generate from Lagos State alone, not to talk of national.

And when you have an absolute ruler, everything is available to him. So, if I’m with Atiku, it shows you that it is people who have genuine interest in the country because I believe there must be opposition politics. There must be opposition candidates but Tinubu wants to contest against himself and it doesn’t make sense to me. But ou can see all this rabble-rousing they are doing up and down, giving you fake statistics. Muhammadu Buhari handed over to Tinubu. But for Buhari, it would have been impossible for Tinubu to be president today. But who are the people attacking Buhari today, even in death.

I was watching my big brother, Adams Oshiomhole, the other day, complaining and heaping all blames on Buhari. I said, so human beings are like this. Once upon a time, he was national chairman of the APC. If you are attacking APC today, it means that you must be ungrateful to the man who had fought for eight years and did everything.

He voted and even showed who he voted for. Nasir El-Rufai, who carried Tinubu on his head, is today resting in prison. So, how can you say it is because of Atiku? Atiku does not have one per cent of Tinubu’s resources. So, let’s support opposition by saying, at least a little thank you to those who can resist dictatorship. All our friends have gone comatose and induced coma because of Tinubu.

When you say Nigeria is gradually drifting, or Nigeria is operating as a one-party state, there are those who will say but you have come from one party to the other. And there are those who will say Tinubu is in the APC, why are you blaming him for the internal wrangling in other political parties. There are still over 20 registered parties; how do you then say that Nigeria is drifting towards a one-party state, and is that even possible?

It’s very laughable, and I can give copious examples from across Nigeria. It is people who want to hide behind one finger, like Abiola used to put it, who will say that to get everybody to his party is part of the game. Why won’t it be part of the game, when one man controls the military, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the anti-graft agencies as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)? Even the judiciary is being threatened in an underground manner.

How do you have all that power concentrated in one man? And then, look, I have friends across political divides, and I know what we discuss. Majority of my friends are in APC. If you hear what they say behind; we can’t talk or if we talk, we will be in trouble. Recently, I spoke about ambassadorial postings, and suddenly, they release their names.

Number one, the quality was the poorest ever in the history of Nigeria. You can challenge me on it. Number two, it’s less than one year to the next election in Nigeria, and you are now appointing ambassadors, when your fellow presidents in other parts of Africa who got to power about the same time as you did have already settled this and they are travelling all over the world, sign ing bilateral agreements. Now, we’re reading that a lot of the countries are even rejecting our appointees.

That does not speak well of a country. But to tell me that it’s not Tinubu’s fault, I can tell you clearly that it is Tinubu’s fault. Some people are being coerced, some people are being cajoled, and you can see that even the governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, promised that he’s not going anywhere, but if he wants to contest the next election, he will go to the safest place.

That is what is happening to a lot of them. It’s not that they believe so much in Tinubu. They arrested Ifeanyi Okowa in Delta State, where is Okowa today? Okowa is now with APC, and he has already gotten an appointment to work for Tinubu’s re-election. That’s what is happening everywhere.

So, I mean, who wants to risk such a thing in Nigeria as going against a moving train? Again, one of Abiola’s favourites quotes!Nobody wants to move against a moving train. But I am telling you, history has taught me, you can be a dictator, you can have all the power, only God has the ultimate power. That one, there’s no question about it.

Are there any evidence that you can show or tell Nigerians to the effect that Tinubu is the one who is behind the defections to the APC?

I know you are just being cheeky with this thing but I will give you other examples. In Adamawa State, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has now ported to APC. So, he’s going to say thank you to Tinubu for banditry, for sacking his village. Bandits sacked his village just a week before he joined APC. Is that the good job he’s going there to thank him for? In River State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has not known any peace.

In fact, because of one man, he was removed from power and replaced with an administrator. Now, he has gone to thank Tinubu for sacking him for six months. He has gone to thank him for imposing Nyesom Wike on him and telling him that he is the leader of PDP when Tinubu is not a member of PDP. He also said that Wike is the leader of the APC, when Wike is not in APC. What are you talking about? Let’s get serious about this country.

Look, when tomorrow comes, Tinubu will remember that he had a friend in Dele Momodu, who told him the truth when everybody was telling him lies. That is what they call keep going and the elephant does not see the ditch ahead. I am telling you, full chested, that when tomorrow comes, Tinubu will know that a lot of the guys, if they can be abusing their own leader, Buhari, when without Buhari, it would have been impossible for Tinubu to be president.

And Buhari is dead. They are not even allowing him to rest in peace in his grave; they are still abusing him, saying he’s the one who caused this or that. Is he the one who caused the profligacy in government today? Look at the money they are wasting everywhere. They are already campaigning, when INEC has not said people should campaign.

They are already going everywhere, distributing rice, distributing this, distributing that. So, we have weaponised poverty, and you are telling me that that’s not a subtle way of capturing people. That’s why I said they coerced some people. They cajoled some people; those are two things that I have said and I stand by it.

Even in ADC, they are still sending their agents. We know them. They are still sending their agents to come and scatter ADC. They are still sending people to Labour Party to scatter the party. They virtually scattered PDP. Imagine a man who came out and did anti-party openly and never offered any apology. Now, they said the Court of Appeal said his faction is the one that is recognised. Who doesn’t know the hand of Jacob and the voice of Esau? So, I stand by it.

Your party, the ADC, is now attracting defectors, yet it is simultaneously facing a leadership dispute in court. How can Nigerians trust a party that appears internally unstable?

As a member of ADC, I know that every effort is being made by the ruling party to scatter the party. If they succeed and as they always say, the heavens will fall, but it will fall on all of us. I know that ultimately, something will give way. A country does not belong to a political party alone. It belongs to every citizen and any citizen who believes that Tinubu does not deserve a second term should come out boldly and oppose him.

So, don’t wait for ADC. Don’t wait for PDP. Don’t wait for anybody. We are all human beings and we should all come out and say enough of this rascality. The level of impunity that is going on now is unbelievable. I can tell you that I have never seen anything so bad. It’s like that someone has hypnotized our brains.

You see greed and you are marching on the mandate of insecurity, poverty, poor infrastructure, impunity and a country where one man holds everyone by the jugular. I will play my part in opposition if it is playable but if Nigerians decide to act like zombies and allow people to hijack their common patrimony, I wish them the best of luck. It’s not a fight. I’m not fighting Tinubu, it’s nothing personal, but I will not support dictatorship.