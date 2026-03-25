APC Govt Must Be Removed In 2027 Election – Dickson

Former Bayelsa State Governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the 10th Assembly, Seriake Dickson, has called for the sacking of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Dickson, who made the call on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, blamed the party for the nation’s challenges, lamenting that things have gone from bad to worse under the APC-led Federal Government.

The lawmaker accused the party of not having any clear blueprint for developing the country, arguing that the APC’s main focus in 2014 was just to defeat then-President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 polls.

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“They gathered together for the sake of removing the PDP and President Jonathan, and look at where we are; they brought in Buhari. No one asks, ‘What are you gathering for when you win power? ‘ They said, ‘Change.’

“Change can be both ways; you can change from bad to worse, as the APC has done. You can change from bad to worse.

“If you say that PDP was bad, whether it is corruption, whether it is insecurity, now corruption, you can’t even mention anything. People talk now, calculate monies now in trillions, monies they probably don’t even need.

“So that is where we are, whether it is insecurity, whether it is on the economy, whether it is on fighting corruption, whether it is on deepening democracy, the APC or even in not respecting Nigeria’s essential diversity because that’s what we are,” Dickson stated.