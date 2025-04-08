APC Govs Visit Buhari, Says Party United Ahead Of 2027

Share

Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) yesterday stormed Kaduna State to visit the former President Muhammadu Buhari in his Kaduna home.

The governors stated that former President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years in office gave the APC the needed cohesion, strength and unity which has been keeping them together.

The governors who held a closed door meeting with Buhari also said the APC is together and unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Addressing journalists after the closed door meeting with Buhari, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who is the Chairman of the Forum, said their visit signified a show of unity and strength within the ruling party.

He said APC is growing stronger as the largest political party in Nigeria, and would remain stable and stronger even ahead of 2027.

Uzodinma said: “After the Ramadan and Eid-el-fitr celebration, we deemed it necessary to pay a homage to the former President who served eight years under the APC. “Buhari is a father to the APC in politics, so we are pleased to meet him in good health and sound mind.”

