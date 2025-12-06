APC Govs Meet In Lagos, Prioritise Security, Support For Tinubu’s Reforms

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday hosted members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in Lagos for high-level discussions focused on national security, economic reforms and strengthening governance across the states.

During the meeting, Sanwo-Olu said the APC Governors reaffirmed their support for President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to enhance Nigeria’s security architecture, stressing that protecting citizens remains their foremost responsibility.

He noted that the Forum is committed to improving community-based security and boosting coordination among federal, state and local authorities.

The Governors also reviewed the economic challenges Nigerians are facing amid ongoing reforms.

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the resilience of citizens and said the Forum agreed to intensify support for food production, small businesses, youth employment and targeted interventions for vulnerable households.

The meeting ended with a renewed commitment to the APC and the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, with Sanwo-Olu stating that the Governors remain focused on improving livelihoods and building a safer and more inclusive Nigeria.