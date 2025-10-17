APC Govs Meet In Kebbi Over Pressing National Issues

The Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) held a closed-door meeting at the Council Chamber of the Kebbi State Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

The New Telegraph reports that the meeting, chaired by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, focuses on pressing national issues and other internal matters, particularly within the ruling party.

However, the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, who was in Kebbi as of the time of the meeting, did not participate in the closed-door session.

Announcing his arrival in a statement made available to newsmen, Yilwatda said apart from the PGF meeting, he would be attending the inauguration of the Tinubu Kauran Gwandu Movement for Continuity State Secretariat.

“Over the next two days, APC governors will engage in closed-door sessions to deliberate on critical national and party matters.

“As a party, we remain committed to the unity, good governance, and the vision of the Renewed Hope for all Nigerians,” he wrote.