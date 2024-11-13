APC Govs Join Mega Rally In Akure Ahead Ondo Election

Share

As campaigns wind up ahead of the Ondo State Governorship election scheduled for Saturday, Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other top leaders of the party have converged in Akure, the state capital for a mega rally in support of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The rally which is billed to hold at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park on Wednesday is to showcase the party’s unity and commitment to securing victory.

Among the notable attendees are: Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

READ ALSO:

Also present are the former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, as well as influential members of the Lagos Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and senior leaders of the APC.

The rally will serve as a show of strength for Governor Aiyedatiwa’s campaign, emphasizing the APC’s dedication to maintaining its hold in Ondo State.

The high-profile gathering highlights the strategic importance of Ondo State to the APC and shows further the collective efforts to mobilize voters and reinforce the party’s presence ahead of the election.

Share

Please follow and like us: