Apc Govs Endorse Fuel Subsidy Removal, Condemn Profiteering By Marketers

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), chaired by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has endorsed the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government. The governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed their support during a courtesy call on President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Briefing journalists after the closed door meeting with the President, Uzodinma condemned the increase in pump price of the product immediately after the pronouncement of subsidy removal by the President. The PGF Chairman said subsidy was no longer sustainable because the government had been borrowing money to offset the cost, adding further that the National Economic Council (NEC) had already voted against it.

He said: “Now, what Mr. President did during the inauguration, he did not di- rect that subsidy should be removed, we already agreed as a government and in the National Economic Council that subsidising petroleum products is no longer sustainable.

“This is because for the past two years, we have been borrowing to subsidise and in various meetings I, for instance, have asked questions, who are the exact beneficiaries of this subsidy and I’m sure you, from the media, may not know exactly who the exact beneficiaries and there’s none of us here who can vouch for the integrity of implementation programmes of the petroleum subsidy allocation.

“It has got to a point that it is either that, which is no longer sustainable, is managed or there will be no Nigeria and all of us are committed to the success and unity of the country and the last appropriation, which is law, made provision for subsidy up till June.

“The President, who has just been sworn-in few days ago, has not prepared any budget, and he’s under oath to respect the laws of the land and one of these laws is 2023 Appropriations Acts. “So, by June this year, it is very clear that there is no provision for any money to be used to subsidise petroleum product.”