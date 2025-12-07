Apc Govs Back Tinubu’s Security Architecture Revamp

The Progressive Governors’ Forum, (PGF), has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing re-engineering of the country’s security architecture and reaffirmed that safeguarding lives and property remains a nonnegotiable obligation.

The Forum pledged to strengthen communitybased security efforts, intelligence gathering, conflictprevention mechanisms and support systems for victims of violence and disasters. It also urged leaders at all levels to promote unity, moderation, mutual respect and to isolate criminality and hate speech.

The governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the resolution after a two-day strategic meeting convened by the Forum’s Chairman, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, and hosted by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, which was read by Uzodimma, the governors reviewed the nation’s political, economic and social outlook and reaffirmed that the ultimate objective of every reform, whether at the federal or state level, must be to improve the daily lives of Nigerians.

The Forum stressed the importance of local government effectiveness in delivering development at the grassroots. It resolved to deepen reforms that promote transparency, accountability and improved service delivery, and to expand citizen engagement through town halls and consultations with traditional and religious leaders, civil society, youth and women groups.

The Forum commended President Tinubu for his drive to stabilising the economy, enhance national security and advance structural reforms across food security, power, transport, infrastructure and social investment. The governors pledged to align their state-level policies with federal initiatives to ensure that Nigerians in rural and urban communities begin to feel more immediate and visible benefits.

A major highlight of the communiqué was the Forum’s acknowledgement of the economic strain citizens were currently experiencing due to ongoing macroeconomic reforms. The governors praised the resilience and sacrifices of Nigerians and announced plans to scale up state-level interventions aimed at reducing the cost of living.

These include expanded support for food production and distribution, MSME financing, youth employment schemes, social protection programmes for the poor, and targeted reliefs for vulnerable households. According to the communiqué, the PGF will deepen collaboration with federal institutions, the National Economic Council and local governments to ensure reforms are inclusive and no demographic group is left behind.

The Forum praised Lagos State for its leadership in transport innovation and urban renewal. It resolved to scale up investments in roads, housing, public transportation, digital connectivity, water and sanitation, and climate-resilient infrastructure, while ensuring that such projects are inclusive of youths, women, persons with disabilities and other marginalised groups.

Reaffirming their commitment to the APC the governors commended the party leadership for ongoing internal reforms that strengthen discipline and inclusiveness. They pledged to continue playing a stabilising role within the party and restated their unwavering support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Expressing confidence in the future of the country, the Progressive Governors pledged deeper inter-state cooperation and intensified coordination of reforms. They urged Nigerians to remain united, stay constructive in their engagements with leaders and go about their lawful activities peacefully as the festive season approaches.

The Forum called on citizens to uphold patriotism, hard work and mutual respect, while reaffirming its commitment to work with President Tinubu, the National Assembly, local governments, the private sector and traditional and religious institutions to build a secure, just and prosperous nation for all.