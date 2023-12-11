APC Govs’ A’Court Victories Will Fast Track Party’s Renewed Hope Agenda – Odunowo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and National Chairman, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), Otunba Yomi Odunowo, has said that the recent Appeal Court judgments which upheld the election of the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, Governor Francis Nwifuri of Ebonyi State, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo – Olu of Lagos State and Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State will fast – track the party’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Odunowo, who made these remarks over the weekend in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Seyi Shodipo, described the victory of the APC Governors as resounding and well-deserved.

He also congratulated Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda and Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna for their declaration by the Court of Appeal as the winners of the March 11, 2023 governorship polls in Plateau and Kano States, respectively.

The Tinubu campaign group boss, however, applauded the Appeal Court judges for the judgments as these were an affirmation of the people’s overwhelming votes for the APC Governors during the governorship polls in the country.

Odunowo noted that Nigerians had firmly stood in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC Governors with their unflinching support for the party to continue steering the ship of the country for another four years, assuring that the APC administration both at the federal and the state levels would reciprocate the people’s gestures by building on the foundation it had laid during the Buhari 8-year administration.

He further assured that once the election and Appeal Court rulings affirming the APC governors’ success in the gubernatorial polls were over, the governors would now focus on impactful projects in their respective states.

He said: ” The three-member Appeal Court rulings in Abuja and Lagos that the petitions filed by the governorship candidates of the opposition parties challenging the election of Prince Abiodun and other APC governors lacked merit as no substance was found in the petitions was a triumph for democracy and rule of law.”

The Ogun State APC chieftain, therefore, appealed to the opposition parties in the affected states to accept the verdicts of the Appeal Courts in good fate and join hands with the APC government in the efforts at taking the country to the next level of sustainable socio-economic and human development.