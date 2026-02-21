The All Progressives Congress (APC), national panel and Governor Peter Mbah have commended the Enugu State chapter of the party for a peaceful and democratic Local Government congress.

Speaking after monitoring the election of a new Local Government party executive and three-man national delegates at Amagunze, Nkanu East LGA, on Saturday, Chairman of the national panel for APC Ward and LG Congresses in Enugu State, Hon. Solomon Funkekeme, extolled the unity, conviviality, and transparency that prevailed, describing the state’s chapter of the APC as a model worthy of emulation by other states.

“First, I will commend the governor, who has shown leadership in the party. The first attempt to go forward is to unite, and that is what we have seen here today. This panel has observed that efforts have been made to ensure that people go together.

“Again, the conduct of the congress here is marvellous. The environment is electric. Everybody is happy, and our job was made easier because we did not see anybody dissenting. No dissenting voice here, and I commend the people of this local government.

“I want to appeal that every other local government should take a cue from Nkanu East Local Government for peaceful congresses that will lead to the continued delivery of the dividends of democracy by the governor himself. Nobody can develop a state without peace and harmony,” he stated.

Also speaking at the congress where Hon. Abel Nwigwe emerged as the new Chairman of the party in Nkanu East, Governor Mbah thanked party leaders and faithful for demonstrating that Enugu APC had grown into one big family.

“What we have just witnessed here is a model that I believe should be emulated by all. We have demonstrated a deep sense of unity, and that this congress is a brotherly affair.

“This is also a model which is not just peculiar to Nkanu East, as the reports I have received so far show that what we have witnessed here today is exactly what is going on across the other 16 LGAs of Enugu State.

“We have not come to struggle for power. We have identified those we want to go and represent us as party executives in our local government. We have also elected those we want to represent us as national delegates. And you all stood up and affirmed it.

“So, this is what we mean when we talk about consensus in action. I want to commend you all highly. I also want to congratulate all the executives who have been elected as our party executives, from the chairman to all the other members. I also congratulate my fellow national delegates,” he stated.

Mbah, who was received by Nkanu East Council Chairman, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh; Member representing Nkanu East State Constituency, Hon. Okey Mbah, among other political heavyweights and office holders from the local government, also reassured the people of the state of the continued delivery of democracy dividends to all sectors of the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Mbah had also earlier stopped over at Agbani, venue of the Nkanu West LGA APC congress, where he equally commended the party leaders and delegates for putting the party first.

Mbah, who was received by the Council Chairman, Hon. John Ogbodo, among other party chieftains such as the member representing Nkanu East/Nkanu West Federal Constituency, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, and the Secretary, Police Service Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, among a host of others, described the peace and cordiality witnessed in Nkanu West APC as a great asset.