The National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the defection of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, to the ruling party will accelerate the state’s development.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the party was pleased with Governor Eno’s decision to join its ranks.

“The National Working Committee under the leadership of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is delighted at the news of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno’s decision to join our great party,” Morka stated.

“We are confident that his thoughtful decision will contribute significantly to the greater progress of Akwa Ibom State and its people.”

He assured the governor of the party’s full support and cooperation as they work together to strengthen the APC and advance the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our great party assures the governor of its fullest cooperation and accommodation in the APC family as we continue to grow the party and work together towards the full realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the good and benefit of all Nigerians,” he added.

Governor Eno becomes the second opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor from the South to defect to the APC. Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had earlier joined the ruling party.

