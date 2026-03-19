APC Gives NNPP 72-Hour To Retract Allegations Against Gov. Yusuf

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State, has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and it spokesperson, Ibrahim Karaye to retract the allegations that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, is influencing court proceeding, tender a public apology and desist from making similar claims.

This is as the party warn that the failure to comply with the ultimatum would result in legal action for defamation against the NNPP and it’s spokesperson.

APC described the allegation as “False, malicious and legally indefensible,” stressing that the Kano State Government has never interfered with judicial processes.

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), had accused Kano state government of influencing court proceedings, but APC swiftly described the claim as false and defamatory.

In a statement issued by the Kano APC spokesperson, Auwalu Soja Gwale, said the allegation, reportedly made by factional spokesperson of NNPP, lacked evidence and was aimed at discrediting the judiciary.

The APC specifically denied claims that the state government paid huge sums to influence proceedings at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja, demanding immediate retraction.

According to the statement, the claim was part of a pattern of what it called “Reckless rhetoric” by elements within the NNPP whenever political outcomes do not favour them.

The APC urged the Kwankwasiyya faction of NNPP to focus on resolving its internal leadership disputes, citing ongoing litigations involving factions linked to Boniface Aniebonam and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso rather than interfering on frivolous matter.

They said it was inappropriate for a party embroiled in internal crises to accuse the judiciary of corruption without proof.

The APC reaffirmed commitment to the rule of law and urged the public to disregard the allegation, describing it as baseless.