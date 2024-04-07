APC: Ganduje’s Aide Call Out Lukman Over Resignation Call

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Oliver Okpala has called out the party’s former National Vice Chairman North West, Salihu Lukman over his comment that the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje should resign.

Recall that the former National Vice Chairman recently told the APC National Chairman Dr Abdullahi Ganduje to resign.

Reacting to the development, Okpala described the comments credited to Lukman as unfortunate and lacking in truth.

But in a reaction to Lukman’s comments, Ganduje’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment, Chief Oliver Okpala, in a statement cautioned Lukman, describing him as a politician without base and followership.

He said “This character of Lukman over the years has made him to retrogress consistently and has now lost all his political relevance.

“We are not surprised because Salihu Lukman has been a loosed political cannon who has been unguided in his public utterances and conduct over the years”

“For him to make such claims about Ganduje means that he is indeed mischievous. Ganduje must have seen through his ignoble and treacherous motive.

“He profits from crisis and this time around he will only fail and lose the little left of his political recognition.

“He is trying to create a wrong narrative about the political superiority and effective leadership which Dr Ganduje has been providing for the party since he assumed office.

“Lukman was a party official who fought every party leadership even the one he served under. Such a person should not be taken seriously.

Chief Okpala dismissed Lukman’s allegations that Ganduje was underperforming as National Chairman of APC.

“Lukman should know that the APC ship is sailing without hitches and every member of the various organs is being carried along.

“Ganduje is a strategic and composed leader who has a grip on the nitty gritty of administering a political party. And that is what he has been doing trenchantly.

“Salihu Lukman should be taught that you don’t need to insult your leaders to be popular.