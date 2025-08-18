APC, Ganduje Mourn Passing Of Nat’l Chairman’s Mother

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the former National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, have mourned the passing of the mother of the party’s National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of the APC National Chairman, passed on on Sunday at the age of 83.

In the condolence message from the APC on Monday in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) has received with shock and sadness the news of the passing of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of our National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda. She was 83 years old.

“Mama Yilwatda was a devout Christian and leader whose contributions to the growth of her Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) were immeasurable.

She was a humble, virtuous and compassionate woman, renowned and loved for her generosity and selfless service to her family, church and community.

“Mama’s death is a colossal loss not only to her family, community, but the entire APC family. Our thoughts and prayers are with her immediate family, church, community, the government and the good people of Plateau State at this difficult time.”

Also, Ganduje, the APC former National Chairman, in his words in a statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, said, “On behalf of my family, associates, and supporters, I extend heartfelt condolences to our National Chairman, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, and the entire Yilwatda family.

“Mama Lydia will be remembered for her moral uprightness, her selfless disposition, and her role in nurturing generations of responsible citizens.

“While her death is a great loss, we are consoled by the fact that she lived a fulfilled life of impact and service.”

He urged the family to draw strength from her enduring legacies, while calling on the APC family nationwide to stand in solidarity with Dr. Yilwatda at this trying moment.