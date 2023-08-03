APC: Ganduje, Basiru Succeed Adamu, Omisore As Chair, Sec

… Let us redirect the party – Tinubu

After a few weeks of horse-trading, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday announced the former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje as the party’s National Chairman.

The party leadership also announced Senator Ajibola Basiru as the National Secretary.

The former National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Iyinola Omisore resigned the same day over allegation of misappropriation of party funds.

The resignations of the duo opened up avenues for the Deputy National Chairman North, Senator Abubakar Kyari and Deputy National Secretary, Mr Festus Fuanter to Act as National Chairman and National Secretary.

Also within the period of the crisis, two other National Working Committee members resigned from their positions.

They are the National Vice Chairman of North West, Salihu Lukman and the National Legal Adviser, Mr Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq.

While Lukman resigned on the grounds that the party had deviated from the founding father’s ideals, El-Marzuq said he resigned to pave the way for the emergency of Ganduje as National Chairman.

Both Ganduje and the resigned National Legal Adviser are from the same zone, North West.

El-Marzuq, in his resignation press statement issued by his Special Adviser, Abdulhalim Adamu, said, “ln light of the recent developments within our great party, the All Progressives Congress, with the emergency of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru as National Chairman and National Secretary and the reconfiguration of party offices for national cohesion and adequate regional representation, the National Legal Adviser found it pertinent that he resigns his position within the party to allow for a smooth reconfiguration of the party leadership.

“The National Legal Adviser thanks the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire leadership of the Party for the opportunity given to him to serve.”

However, the National Chairman has promised to return internal democracy in the party.

Ganduje addressing party members at the National Executive Committee meeting on Thursday said, “I am deeply touched and inspired by the generous words of congratulations and encouragement I have been receiving and wish to extend my deepest respect and appreciation to all the leaders and members for their strong support.

Our main focus will be promoting party unity and defending and increasing the number of executive and legislative seats we currently hold.

Under my watch, internal democracy will be strictly adhered to with a deliberate policy to engage in wider consultations and make the party functional throughout the year.

More reforms will be carried out in the party in alignment with the current political landscape

We all agreed that we must unite our members to achieve support for our government to respond adequately, urgently and assertively” to the challenges that Nigerians confront on a daily basis.

The challenges include unemployment, poverty, insecurity, social cohesion and the rising cost of living.

I want to make a special appeal to Nigerians to bear with the President at this trying moment, considering that the country’s economy had been in shambles for years. I believe the policies and programmes to be unveiled by Mr. President when his administration fully takes shape, will surely turn around things for the better.

“Our party must remain rooted among the people, must demonstrate a willingness to serve and make sacrifices, and must be willing to acknowledge and address our weaknesses.

“It’s a huge privilege and an honour and a great responsibility to take on this job and I will do it with everything I have to the best of my ability for my party and my country.

“We will ensure a level playing field for all party members that want to contest elections under the party’s platform. Our primary elections would be free, transparent and fair.

“et me also use this opportunity to call on members of our party and all the people of Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states to close ranks and ensure that the APC wins in the forthcoming governorship elections.”

On his part, the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressing the NEC members charged the leadership of the party to redirect it.

He said, “The party is in your hand, let us redirect this party. Let us show the rest of the country that we are united for a purpose and if we vie from the path posterity will not forgive us.”

The President also told the party members not to waver over the court cases against the party, as he said, “Yes we are facing challenges in the court but I think this is the most credible election in Nigeria. So, we must congratulate ourselves. As a Democrat, those who cannot accept the results of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory.

“There are governance issues and we are tackling it heads on, we must oil the wheel, grease it and we are. I have submitted the ministerial list to the Senate for screening and approval. We are in the process of establishing fully the government of the people, for the people and by the people.

“Nigeria is going through some issues and I have sufficiently addressed it in my broadcast and the acting national chairman also spoke about it in his address.

“We will face it squarely to re-engineer the economy of this country. We must find a way to satisfy the yearnings of the common man and we must ensure that all the policies we roll out work for the common man. Our policies are for the people not to punish the people.

“To the International community, I sent a message to Europe and America yesterday. To our partners, I ask how can you handle a barking dog and a mad dog and prevent a barking dog from eating from the plate of your enemy.

“We are hungry and the continent depends on Nigeria. We need help but not at the expense of our joy, peace and happiness.”