APC: Ganduje, Ajibola Succeed Adamu, Omisore As Chair, Sec Respectively

After a few weeks of horse-trading, the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday announced the former governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, as the party’s national chairman, and Sen Ajibola Basiru as national secretary. The former National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Sen Iyiola Omisore resigned the same day over allegations of misappropriation of party funds.

The resignation of the duo opened up avenues for the Deputy National Chairman North, Sen Abubakar Kyari and Deputy National Secretary, Mr Festus Fuanter, to act as national chairman and national secretary respectively.

Also within the period of the crisis, two other National Working Committee members resigned their positions. They are the National Vice Chairman North West, Salihu Lukman and the National Legal Adviser, Mr Ahmad Usman el-Marzuq.

While Lukman resigned on the grounds that the party had deviated from the founding fathers’ ideals, el-Marzuq said he resigned to pave way for the emergency of Ganduje as national chairman.

Both Ganduje the new chairman and former national legal adviser are from the same zone, North West. El-Marzuq in his resignation press statement issued by his Special Adviser, Abdulhalim Adamu, said: “ln light of the recent developments within our great party, the All Progressives Congress, with the emergency of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Sen Ajibola Basiru as national chairman and national secretary and the reconfiguration of party offices for national cohesion and adequate regional representation, the national legal adviser found it pertinent that he resigns his position within the party to allow for a smooth reconfiguration of the party leadership.

“The National Legal Adviser thanks the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire leadership of the party for the opportunity given to him to serve.” However, the national chairman has promised to restore internal democracy in the party.

Ganduje, addressing party members at the National Executive Com- mittee (NEC) meeting yesterday, said: “I am deeply touched and inspired by the generous words of congratulations and encouragement I have been receiving and wish to extend my deepest respect and appreciation to all the leaders and members for their strong support. “Our main focus will be promoting party unity and defending and increasing the number of executive and legislative seats we currently hold.

“Under my watch, internal democracy will be strictly adhered to with a deliberate policy to engage in wider consultations and make the party functional throughout the year “Let me also use this opportunity to call on members of our party and all the people of Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states to close ranks and ensure that the APC wins in the forthcoming governorship elections.”

On his part, President Bola Tinubu while addressing the NEC members charged the new leadership: “The party is in your hand, let us redirect this party. Let us show the rest of the country that we are united for a purpose and if we view from the path posterity will not forgive us.”