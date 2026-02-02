APC Founding Member In Katsina Rejoins Party After 3 Years

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, Dr Aminu Waziri, has rejoined the party three years after leaving it following allegations of anti-party activities during the 2023 General Elections.

Waziri announced his decision to rejoin the party while briefing newsmen in Katsina yesterday, saying he was now a card-carrying member of the APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Waziri was appointed as a Permanent Secretary by the then Governor Aminu Masari, but was later relieved from the position after the allegations.

According to him, since then, he ceased to be a member of the party, which he later continued with his real estate consultancy services in Abuja and the United Kingdom. “I was a lecturer in the Department of Estate Management in the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria, before moving to the Nigerian Army University, which I left when my services were requested in Kasina.

“The position I held for about nine months. But somewhere, somehow, in the build up to the 2023 elections, some of us were relieved. “Well, that has been a very good stepping point for me. I was also among those who founded the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition in Katsina, but later realised that the party did not have the strength to challenge the APC.