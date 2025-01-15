APC Forum Endorses Alia For Second Term After Inspecting Projects In Benue

Share

The North-Central of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has endorsed Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia for a second term after inspecting ongoing infrastructure projects and other initiatives being implemented by the governor in Benue State.

Chairman of the APC North Central Forum Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga in a press statement signed and issued in Jos on Wednesday said the endorsement is timely looking at the great achievement of the Benue state Governor

Zazzaga, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 election, disclosed that during their visit to Benue, they inspected massive projects including ongoing rehabilitation of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, where the governor is constructing a N1.6 billion waterworks project, as well as the underpass projects in Makurdi, the state capital, and Gboko.

He said the North-Central APC Forum, also undertook the inspection in their numbers, and equally observed ongoing work on several road construction projects, including 16 roads in Makurdi and within Zone A, the Manyam–Unongo Village–Adikpo (23km) and Tyowanye–Uga (21km) roads in Kwande and Buruku LGAs, as well as renovation of the 40-year-old State Secretaria and the State Assembly.

The APC Forum noted that Alia is silently turning Benue State around with his projects despite opposition to his administration from some political leaders in the state, saying they are backing the governor for a second term to enable him to consolidate his vision for the state, and by extension, the North-Central zone.

“We the North-Central APC Forum Visited Benue State recently and inspected major ongoing projects being executed by the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia in Benue State.

“The North-Central APC Forum is glad to observe that despite distractions, Governor Hyacinth Alia is silently turning Benue State around with a number of laudable, impactful projects.

“These projects, when completed, would not only improve the economy of the state but would also change the image of Benue as a rural, under-developed state.

“The underpass projects in Makurdi and Gboko, which are part of an urban renewal initiative, when completed, will address the traffic congestion, in addition to boosting the aesthetic and revenue base of the state as well as attracting investment.

“The APC Forum equally observed that 16 strategic roads within Makurdi metropolis have either been completed or are nearing completion.

‘The ‘Light-up Makurdi’ streetlight project, which relies on solar power technology, has reached an advanced stage, giving the state capital an impressive facelift. This project aims to position Makurdi to compete with other reputable state capitals in the country.

