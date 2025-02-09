APC Forum Dares Nat’l VC N’Central, Says We Won’t Be Intimidated

Share

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has criticized the party’s National Vice Chairman, North-Central, Hon. Muazu Bawa Rijau, for claiming that “Faceless” support groups are being sponsored to attack the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Rijau, in a statement jointly signed with the North-Central Zonal Secretary, Yakubu Adamu, on Saturday, threatened legal action over attacks on Akume, warning that such would no longer be condoned.

The Forum had previously criticized the SGF over alleged lopsided appointments and failure to carry the North-Central along. The Forum also accused the SGF of sponsoring attacks on Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

Reacting to Rijau’s Statement on Sunday, the APC North-Central Forum, in a Press statement signed and issued in Jos by its Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, noted that Rijau had not joined the APC when the group was registered as a recognized support group in the party.

The Forum accused Rijau of working with the SGF against Governor Alia and of supporting the agitation for Ganduje’s removal because he nursed the ambition to replace him as national chairman.

The APC Forum stated that it is fighting for the good of the North-Central and would not be intimidated into allowing “self-seeking political leaders to undermine the progress of the zone”.

The Forum asked Rijau to step down from his position if he does not know his job, citing his failure to show strong and effective leadership.

Responding to Rijau’s threat of legal action, the APC Forum said it is not afraid and is ready for any legal action.

