APC Felicitates Muslims, Urges Unity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday expressed its commitment to good governance, inclusiveness, and national development as the Muslims community marks the end of Ramadan.

In the ruling party’s message to the Muslim faithful, National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatdathe felicitated President Bola Tinubu; Vice President Kashim Shettima; the National Assembly and members of the Federal Executive Council, describing Ramadan as a period of “deep reflection, sacrifice and compassion”.

The APC said: “Over the past month, millions of faithful have demonstrated unwavering commitment to the values of faith, patience, and selflessness.

“These virtues are not only essential to spiritual growth but are also foundational to nation-building.” It urged Nigerians to sustain the lessons of Ramadan by promoting unity, kindness, justice, and fairness in their daily lives, especially at a time when the nation faces complex challenges.

The APC commended Tinubu for his steadfast leadership and resilience in steering the country through a period of transformation, adding that his administration has continued to implement bold and necessary policies aimed at achieving sustainable growth, economic stability, and national cohesion.