APC Faults PDP On Zamfara By-Election Claims

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for protesting against the outcome of Saturday’s Kaura Namoda South State Constituency by-election in Zamfara State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the election inconclusive, with the Returning Officer Lawal Sa’Adu basing the decision on the cancellation of results from some polling units in the Sakajiki and Kambarawa wards.

The professor from the Federal University Gusau said the total number of registered voters in the affected polling units stood at 5,446, while 3,265 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were collected in those areas. According to him, the APC polled 7,001 votes, with the ruling PDP scoring 5,339 votes, leaving a margin of 1,662 votes.