APC Faults Makinde’s Attack On Tinubu

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday asked Oyo State Government Seyi Makinde them for the leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It also asked him to focus on governing his state in stead of focusing his attention on the 2027 presidential ambition. In a statement to react to Makinde’s criticism of the severe economic hardship in the country, the APC insisted that President Bola Tinubu had transformed the economy.

It said: “Speaking at a recent event in Ibadan, Makinde blamed the APC for the turmoil in his PDP and other opposition parties.

“At the same time, Makinde bragged that a decision to cooperate with his Osun counterpart to advance the interest of his moribund party in the South West would be beyond the influence of APC.

“If Makinde knew how best to keep APC’s influence at bay, exactly why has he not executed that strategy in ‘protection’ of his party nationally?

“Like the proverbial bad workman that blames his tools, Makinde and his coconfused leaders of the PDP should quit pointing fingers at the APC and take full responsibility for their disgraceful failure to handle the party’s implosion and decay.”

