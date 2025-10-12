APC Faults CSO Criticism Over Lawmakers’ Defections In Ondo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has faulted the criticism by the Coalition of All Civil Society Organisations (CACSOD) over the recent defection of two lawmakers to the ruling party, describing the move as a welcome development and a validation of good governance in the state.

In a statement signed by the party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Steve Otaloro, the APC said the defection of Olajide Oguntodu (Akure South 1) and Oluwatoyin Daodu (Akoko South West 1) reflects growing confidence in the leadership and people-oriented policies of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting to CACSOD’s criticism, Otaloro accused the group of attempting to undermine democratic freedom by questioning the lawmakers’ decision to join the APC.

“We reject the notion that political movement is a betrayal of democratic values. In a competitive polity, elected representatives retain the right to choose the platform that best enables them to serve their constituents. To suggest otherwise is to stifle democracy and undermine the will of the people,” he said.

Otaloro added that democracy thrives on performance and accountability, not on the mere existence of opposition.

“We take umbrage with CACSOD’s assertion that the absence of opposition equates to the death of democracy. This is a myopic view that fails to recognize that democracy thrives on performance, accountability, and the consent of the governed. If political actors and parties fail to offer credible leadership, coherent programmes, or measurable results, they forfeit the confidence of their members and supporters,” he stated.

The APC spokesman assured the new lawmakers of full integration into the party structure and equal opportunity.

“We welcome Oguntodu and Daodu into our fold and pledge to treat them with dignity and equity. They will be mentored, supported, and given the platform to aspire to any position for which they are qualified. Our doors are open to talent, integrity, and dedication,” Otaloro said.

He urged civil society groups and stakeholders to focus on the substance of governance rather than political alarmism.

“The people of Ondo State deserve governance that works, practical, accountable, and results-oriented. The APC remains committed to providing exactly that,” he added.