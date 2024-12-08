APC Faction, Alia Clash Over Alleged Call For Akume’s Sack

Share

…I never called for Akume’s sack, says Governor

Tension is reportedly brewing within the factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State as the Comrade Austin Agada-led faction that claimed loyalty to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume has accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of leading an alleged plot for the removal of the SGF.

Comrade Agada’s faction, in a statement issued by Mr Daniel Ihomun, its state publicity scribe, said Governor Alia had reportedly claimed that he was instrumental to the appointment of Senator Akume as SGF and had allegedly recommended his removal via the governor’s aides.

But Mr Ihomun swiftly bruised aside the governor’s alleged claim of being behind the SGF’s appointment by President Bola Tinubu, saying “This is far from the truth. Senator Akume and President Tinubu share a very long relationship and have been political allies for decades (even before the ACN days).

“His emergence as SGF can be attributed to the trust Mr President has in Senator Akume, his impressive political profile, the zoning of the position to the North Central region, and the dynamics of party politics.

“Therefore, it is misleading to suggest Governor Alia played any role whatsoever in President Tinubu’s appointment of Sen. Dr. George Akume as SGF.

But in a reaction, Governor Alia denied calling for the sack of Senator Akume as SGF, stressing that if he wants to call for Akume’s sack, he certainly knows exactly what to do and where to channel his request the same way he channelled his preference and recommendations for him before he was appointed SGF.

His Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula said in a reply that, “this rebuttal is necessitated by the mischief-making the rounds in the media sponsored by the SGF’s proxies who are desperate to blackmail the governor and distract him from the unprecedented developmental strides he is doing in the state.

“However, it is necessary to throw light on the context surrounding the call for the removal of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“The group that issued the statement comprises adults and are entitled to express their opinions autonomously. They did not claim to speak on behalf of Governor Alia, nor did they insinuate that their call for action was sanctioned by him.

“Moreover, the Governor has consistently maintained a professional decorum and has refrained from going public to accuse the SGF despite the provocations perpetually directed at him by the SGF’s political allies and associates including his wife who is a member of the House of Representatives.

“If Governor Alia wants to call for Akume’s sack, he certainly knows exactly what to do and where to channel his request the same way he channelled his preference and recommendations for him before he was appointed SGF.

“Nevertheless, the ongoing attacks and public ridicule directed at the Governor from Akume’s circle are regrettable, yet Governor Alia has chosen to respond with restraint rather than retaliatory measures.

“The insinuation that Governor Alia orchestrated the call for the SGF’s removal is a misleading narrative that serves only to distract from the real issues at hand.

“The Governor remains focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Benue State and will not be swayed by unfounded allegations or attempts at blackmail.

Meanwhile, the Agenda’s faction “called on Governor Alia to find ways of reconciling and uniting the party in the state and to shun cheerleaders within and outside his government who are bent on denying the party a united front of developing Benue State by distracting him with an imaginary war, which has kept him punching in the dark, instead of focusing on delivering on his mandate and keeping campaign promises made to the people”.

