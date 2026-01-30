APC Extends E-Registration, Reshedules Congresses, Nat’l Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended its electronic membership registration exercise from 31st January 2026 to 8th February 2026, following requests from party stakeholders.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, disclosed this in a press statement on Friday, issued after its 183rd National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

According to the party, the extension is to enable more supporters and members to register and validate their membership.

Also, it was resolved at the meeting that ward Congresses will be held on Wednesday, 18th February 2026, while the National Convention was rescheduled to be held on 27th–28th March 2026.

The statement noted that Osun and Ekiti States, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are excluded from scheduled Congresses due to upcoming elections, while Rivers State is excluded due to the subsisting tenure of the current executive committees of the party in the State.

In preparation for its upcoming National Convention, a Planning Committee was also constituted at the meeting.

Morka noted that further details on the adjusted Congress, National Convention timetable and schedule of activities would be announced in due course.