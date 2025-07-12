APC Expresses Confidence In Winning All Chairmanship, Councillorship Seats

Amid the ongoing Local Government elections in Lagos State, the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed unwavering confidence that the party will win all chairmanship and councillorship seats in the state.

Speaking with newsmen after the completion of the voting process, the Spokesperson of the party in the state, Mr Seye Oladejo, said the expected victory was based on the party’s performance at the various levels of government.

According to him, there was no alternative to the party in the state, adding that the opposition parties were almost non-existent, adding that the exercise was peaceful, but the turnout could be better.

Oladejo noted that people were showing enthusiasm to show their civil responsibility, urging the electorate to troop out some more to vote for the chairman and councillors of their choice.

He said, “There is no doubt around the APC victory, but it is how massive the voting is, which is because this local government election is a preparation for the 2027 election.

“So, we are confident that we will win all 57 Local Governments because the APC is the party of choice.

“Aside from this, there is no alternative to APC in Lagos based on our performance at various levels; the local governments, states and federal government.

“I also need to put it on record that the exercise started a little bit late. When this happens, there should be an extension of voting time so that we will not deny the people who are supposed to vote.”