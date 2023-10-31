APC Expert In Diversity Management – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has said that the party’s strength lies in diversity management.

Ganduje, who spoke at the National Secretariat of the APC (Buhari House) in Abuja on Tuesday, while receiving the defectors of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), said the party has a good internal mechanism for crisis management.

According to him, the NNPP was stronger and better before the former governor of Kano State and the Presidential candidate of NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso joined the party.

Addressing the NNPP defectors led by its former National Chairman, Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali, former NNPP National Legal Adviser, Prof. Bem Angwe and former NNPP Deputy National Chairman and NNPP governorship candidate, Senator Sulaiman Othman Hunkuyi, Ganduje said they should prepare for their proper and official reception into the party.

Ganduje speaking said, “There is no doubt looking at your work and your history you are important.

We welcome you most warmly. Most of you are coming from the unknown party I would not want to mention. NNPP was more respected before you served there when a group took over the party and messed it up. I’m happy you are coming from different states.

“APC is an expert in managing diversity. We expect you to bring all your colleagues so we can receive you in your respective states.”

However, in his statement to the APC national leadership, Prof. Alkali said that they were at the party Secretariat to join the party because they believe that APC has a better vision for the country.

Alkali also said that he believed that there was no reason for the opposition to challenge the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in courts.

He said, “People who went to court would have congratulated the President instead of going to court. He said, “I wish it would not happen again.”

Also, in his speech, Alkali said, “Today, we have all decided to move forward with the APC. In our view, with the new mood in the country, both His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the new leadership of the party under your able and distinguished Chairmanship, both of you veteran politicians, APC has shifted the gear and you have also opened a new page in the history of party politics in the country that is more welcoming and more accommodating.

“The good news we are bringing to you and the APC today is that we are here just as representatives of the multitude of hundreds of thousands of our supporters, friends, associates and well-wishers within the NNPP and PDP nationwide who were earnestly waiting for this historic day.

“As the events of today come to an end, we shall all go back to our respective States, Local Government Areas and our Wards to commence the mop-up operations to ensure that no one is left behind in this great journey of salvaging our nation. This will happen and APC shall be celebrated under Your Excellency’s watch.

“Given the numerous challenges confronting our country at this point in our nation’s history, all Nigerians deserve peace and tranquillity to go about their normal life. To achieve this, this country needs to be preserved; our Democracy needs to be protected; and this Government needs to be supported.

“And with all litigations on the Presidential election over, it is time President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be supported and encouraged to steer the ship of the Nigerian State to restore hope in the country. Our primary considerations for joining the APC at this point in time are therefore based on a number of considerations, namely:

“That, our shared core values shall be protected and uplifted. The Federal Government under the APC would deepen its commitment to the principles of justice, equity, good governance, accountability, transparency and inclusiveness in the management of human and other natural resources. The issue of security and Che’s economy would also be addressed urgently to bring back peace and stability in the country.

“That, the Government would do everything possible to encourage inclusiveness to ensure that all our members, especially the women and youth shall be mobilized and empowered to enable them to be fully engaged in rebuilding the nation.

“Indeed, our return to the APC today is based on our well-considered view of the need for mutual trust, reciprocity, accommodation and inclusiveness for all our teeming supporters who pledge to join us in this historic journey.