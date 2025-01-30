APC Expels Aregbesola Over Anti-party Activities

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled a former Minister of Interior and ex-Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, over alleged anti-party activities.

Aregbesola, who led Osun State for two terms, had spearheaded a faction within the APC known as The Osun Progressives which was later rebranded as the Omoluabi Caucus.

A letter from the APC leadership seen by journalists yesterday officially confirmed Aregbesola’s expulsion.

The letter, titled: “Allegations of Anti-Party Activities – Conveyance of State Exco Decision to You”, accused him of breaching Article 21 of the party’s constitution, which outlines disciplinary measures for members.

The letter read in part: “At the end of the investigation, the State Executive Committee (SEC) considered the report of the Disciplinary Committee.

