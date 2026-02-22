APC Excos Emerge Through Consensus In 20 Lagos LGAs

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward and Local Government Area Congress Committee for Lagos State on Saturday said that party leaders across the 20 LGAs emerged via consensus arrangement.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Karounwi Oladapo, in the company of other members of the team deployed from the APC National Secretariat for the exercise, disclosed this at the end of the exercise in Lagos.

Speaking with newsmen at the congress venue in Kosofe, after monitoring the exercise in some council areas, including Ojo and Surulere, Oladapo said that the congresses were conducted in line with the party constitution and the Electoral Act. Oladapo, who applauded the peaceful conduct of the exercise across the state, expressed the committee’s satisfaction with the conduct of delegates.

“We have witnessed and monitored the Ward Congresses on Wednesday, and today, Saturday, we have been to many places in Lagos State to witness and monitor the way our Local Government Congresses have been conducted.

“We are very satisfied. In fact, the uniqueness of Lagos State was on display. The structure that had been put on the ground before we came simplified our job.

“The Local Organising Committee had done wonderfully well. We didn’t have any problem. We never witnessed any violence.

“In fact, everywhere we visited, both the Ward and Local Government Congresses, the atmosphere was carnival-like.

“In fact, everywhere we visited, issues had already been sorted out, and our new LGA party executives emerged through consensus arrangements, and the affirmation was done according to the rule of law and the legal requirements of our party.

“The whole thing is a resounding success. The Lagos party leaders and delegates conducted themselves very peacefully and maturely,” Oladapo said.

He said that the Screening Committee and Congress Monitoring Committee sent from the APC National Secretariat did a thorough job.

Oladapo added, “We never skipped any aspect of the guidelines and regulations of our party.

“And for the record, I haven’t seen any congress as peaceful as what we witnessed in Lagos State. Lagos State has always been at the forefront of progressive governance. “Lagos State has always been at the forefront of democratic tenets in Nigeria.