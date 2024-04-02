APC Ex-Spokesperson Canvasses 2-Term For Tinubu, Akpabio

…Says Nigeria’s unity must not be compromised

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Yekini Nabena is canvassing a four-year, two terms for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

According to Nabena in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, “If former President Muhammadu Buhari could complete his 8-year term in office, no mega or merger plot will unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.”

In the same vain APC, he declared that no political coup in the National Assembly would remove the incumbent President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Chairman.

It could be recalled that there have been talks of mergers and mega parties among the opposition parties and some prominent members of the APC in recent times to unseat the ruling party of 2027.

However reacting to this, Nabena said, “The 2027 presidential election will come and go but the President will remain in the South and President Bola Tinubu, by God’s grace, will continue his good job.

“The South and the North must support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed in his Renewed Hope Agenda because the country belongs to all of us and Nigeria is one, not only on paper or mouth but in reality. Nigeria’s unity must not be compromised.

“If former President Muhammadu Buhari could complete his eight years in office, by the grace of God Almighty the incumbent President Bola Tinubu will do the same, not even the talk of mega party or merger can stop him. The South must also complete the 8-year political arrangement and President Bola Tinubu will do that for the South.

“The South will not fight each other again for another region to benefit, the era of division in Southern Nigeria is gone for good. The Almighty God will perfect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s health and grant him wisdom to take the country to the promised land.

“The same goes to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, by God’s grace, he will also complete his term as the Chairman of the National Assembly in-ground style, no threat, no blackmail or political machination will do otherwise.

“It must be placed on record that we Nigerians from the South are satisfied with the level of representation we are getting from our distinguished representatives in the National Assembly and we have passed a vote of confidence on them for standing tall.”

While reacting to the recent move by some prominent APC leaders hobnobbing with some opposition figures to float a mega party or form a merger, Nabena said: “Again, we must also tell the plotters of the mega party and those ones thinking of merger that we are not afraid of any.

“The 2027 presidential election will come and go but the President will remain in the South and President Bola Tinubu, by God’s grace, will continue his good job. I am so hopeful that even before the next election, the results of the ongoing reforms will be evidenced even to the blind, and those plotting mega party or merger will not have an option other than to accept defeat before the election.

“For now, former governor Nasir El-Rufai can go ahead with his idea of mega party but we are also waiting for them. A state Malam El-Rufai left as a governor less than a year ago can no longer pay salaries. So, some of these remarkable marks shall speak against them at the appropriate time but I think the time has come for the evil ones to be exposed and I believe the Almighty God will expose them more and He will fight our fight and definitely victory shall be ours.”