APC Ex-Scribe To Omo-Agege: Let Oborevwori Be For 2027

The immediate past Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, Otunba Nick Ovuakporie, has urged the former Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, to collapse his 2027 governorship ambition into the structure of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The former scribe in Asaba yesterday said it is fundamental to note that the APC is not a personal fiefdom of any individual but a political party founded on progressive ideals and open to all who wish to join its ranks.

Hence, ahead of 2027, Oborevwori, who is the undisputed leader of the party in the state, does not need distraction from noisemakers or be subjected to any kind of mudslindging by persons with selfish, inordinate and unquenchable thirst for power.

He said since the former DSP was elected to represent Delta Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate under the Labour Party (LP) but joined APC after the party has gained footing, under Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, a founding leader, he should maintain the needed decorum of the party’s constitution.

He said since the leadership of the party was taken from Emerhor and given to Omo-Agege upon his joining APC, as the highest elected official of the party at that time, the better he know now that leadership has left him.

He said: “Why should any sane person challenge the Governor’s leadership? “We can not have two captains in a boat. People make leaders, and those leaders must reciprocate the benevolence extended to them by the people who bestowed such leadership on them.”