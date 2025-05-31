Share

The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly refuted recent claims by Anambra State-born businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, in which he alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu endorsed Governor Peter Mbah for a second term.

In a statement issued on Friday, Publicity Secretary of the APC in the State, Titus Ezeagu, the party described Prince Eze’s remarks as “misleading, baseless, and a self-serving attempt to distort political realities.”

The party emphasised that Arthur Eze is neither a member of the party nor authorised in any capacity to speak for President Tinubu.

“Prince Arthur Eze is not a member of the APC. He is neither a spokesperson for President Tinubu nor has he ever played any official role in the President’s campaign or administration,” the statement read.

The APC categorically stated that President Bola Tinubu has not endorsed any governor for a second term, including Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

It warned against attempts by private individuals to speak falsely on behalf of the President, especially with the intent of manipulating the political narrative in the region.

READ ALSO:

“It is disingenuous, self-serving, and opportunistic for Arthur Eze to make such unfounded declarations. Let it be made abundantly clear: President Tinubu has not made any public or private statement endorsing any sitting governor for a second term,” the statement added.

The APC also reminded the public of Prince Arthur Eze’s historical opposition to President Tinubu, particularly during the 2023 general elections when Eze reportedly supported an opposing presidential candidate. This, the APC argues, disqualifies him from speaking credibly about the President’s political intentions.

The statement continued by condemning what it called Eze’s habit of engaging in “garrison-style politics” and propagating false narratives tied to past affiliations with military regimes.

“President Tinubu is a democrat and cannot undermine his party or the electoral process. Unlike Eze’s former allies in military governments, President Tinubu operates within the confines of democratic norms and institutions,” the APC stated.

In a stern advisory, the APC urged Arthur Eze and similar political actors to refrain from spreading propaganda that could potentially undermine democratic governance in Enugu State and Nigeria at large.

“We urge Prince Eze to focus on his business interests and allow the democratic process to unfold without interference. Nigeria’s democracy must not be subjected to delusional commentary or the political tactics of yesteryears,” the party warned.

The party further highlighted the well-known affiliation of both Governor Peter Mbah and Prince Arthur Eze with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), underscoring that neither has supported APC’s mission or President Tinubu’s campaign efforts in the past.

“Both Mbah and Eze campaigned actively for PDP candidates during the 2023 elections. Therefore, any suggestion of APC or presidential support from them is nothing more than political mischief,” the statement emphasised.

Reiterating its unwavering support for President Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda, the APC in Enugu State, under the leadership of Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, pledged to offer a viable political alternative to the current PDP-led government in the state.

“We remain focused on delivering credible governance and providing Enugu voters with a real choice in 2027. False narratives will not derail our mission,” the party concluded.

Share