APC Emasculating INEC, Judiciary – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said its earlier alarm that Nigeria is sliding into a one-party dictatorship is already manifesting with the emasculation of institutions of democracy by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said this is evident in the alleged manipulation of elections and conflicting judgments by electoral courts.

The party stated that some election Appeal Court panels’ judgments conflicted with the express provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, as well as guidelines and regulations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for elections.

“What is more worrisome is that these obnoxiously contradictory judgments are targeted at the PDP to the effect that elections that were clearly won by PDP candidates are snatched away at the courts and awarded to defeated candidates of the APC contrary to the provisions of the law.

“Aside from the preponderance of such ugly scenarios in Plateau State, the conduct and outcome of certain election petitions in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Nasarawa and other states of the nation where PDP was robbed of victory through the courts are pointers to a systemic emasculation of the opposition in a bid to impose a one-party state and pave way for totalitarianism in the country.

“This situation is a clear and present danger to the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy, unity, political stability, and corporate existence as a nation, which is capable of breeding agitation, citizens’ loss of confidence in the system, restiveness, anarchy, and chaos,” the PDP warned.

The party demanded that democracy should be allowed to thrive as the government of the people as expressed by their will at elections.

It warned that any intrusion, breach, violation, and/or transgression against that expressed will as being witnessed under the APC portends grave danger for the country.

“It is therefore imperative to draw the attention of Nigerians and the whole world to the undermining and crippling of democracy and the danger our nation is facing at this moment,” the party stated.

PDP called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the custodian of the government to speak out and denounce any attempt or action that is capable of stifling democracy, the rule of law, and muzzling the independence of the judiciary which is suggestive of a fait accompli on election matters pending before the courts.

“Our party urges the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the President of the Court of Appeal to step in and assert the independence of the judiciary at this critical time for the defence and sustenance of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria,” PDP said.