APC Emasculating INEC, Judiciary – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said its earlier alarm that Nigeria is sliding into one-party dictatorship is already manifesting with the emasculation of institutions of democracy by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said this is evident in the alleged manipulation of elections and conflict- ing judgments by electoral courts.

The party stated that some election Appeal Court panels’ judgments were in conflict with the express provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, as well as guidelines and regulations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for elections.

“What is more worrisome is that these obnoxiously contradictory judgements are targeted at the PDP to the effect that elections that were clearly won by PDP candidates are snatched away at the courts and awarded to defeated candidates of the APC contrary to the provisions of the law.

“Aside from the preponderance of such ugly scenarios in Plateau State, the conduct and outcome of certain election petitions in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Nasarawa and other states of the nation where PDP was robbed of victory through the courts are pointers to a systemic emasculation of the opposition in a bid to impose a one-party state and pave way for totalitarianism in the country.

“This situation is a clear and present danger to the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy, unity, political stability and corporate existence as a nation, which is capable of breeding agitation, citizens’ loss of confidence in the system, restiveness, anarchy and chaos,” the PDP warned. The party demanded that democracy should be allowed to thrive as the government of the people as expressed by their will at elections.

PDP called on President Bola Tinubu, as the custodian of the government to speak out and denounce any attempt or action that is capable of stifling democracy, the rule of law and muzzling of the independence of the judiciary which is suggestive of a fait accompli on election matters pending before the courts.