APC Elects New Executives In Gombe LGA Congress

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected a new set of executives to oversee the affairs of the party in Gombe Local Government Area following the successful conclusion of its Local Government Congress held on February 21, 2026.

Alhaji Idris Saleh emerged as Chairman, while Sani Ya’u Kukkulu was elected Vice Chairman. Baban Inna was returned as Secretary, with Auwal Jajaye as Assistant Secretary.

Other officials elected include Malam Abubakar Y. Bolari as Legal Adviser and Malam Yusuf Musa as Assistant Legal Adviser. Yusuf Bala Ali clinched the position of Treasurer, assisted by Alhaji Shuaibu Maigado.

Bello APC was elected Financial Secretary, with Umaru Mohammed as Assistant Financial Secretary. El-Bash Ibrahim and Babayo Adam M. Yadi emerged as Organising Secretary and Assistant Organising Secretary, respectively.

Baban Gambo was elected Publicity Secretary, assisted by Samaila Audu (Dalis), while Ishiyaku ISB and Ahmadu Tseda were elected Welfare Secretary and Assistant Welfare Secretary.

Aminu Ibrahim Zazzau was elected Auditor, with Magaji Musa Tature as Assistant Auditor.

In the special interest category, Yelwaji Hassan emerged as Women Leader, assisted by Safiya Ali. Yahaya Abdussalam was elected Youth Leader, with Adamu Kundi as Assistant Youth Leader, while Rakiya Hassan emerged as Physically Challenged Leader.

The Ex-Officio members elected are Nasiru Dangiwa, Nasiru Sarki, Mohammed Bello Jibrin, and Alhaji Abubakar Dan Gombe.

Party stakeholders congratulated the new executives and urged them to ensure unity and strengthen the party’s grassroots structure ahead of future political activities in Gombe State.