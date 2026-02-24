APC Elects LG Executives By Consensus In Ondo – Appeal C’ttee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeal Committee deployed to Ondo State has disclosed that all the ward and local government executives elected in the party’s recent congresses emerged through consensus.

The head of the Appeal Committee, Chiedu Eluemunoh, said there were no petitions filed by any aspirants following the just-concluded congresses in the state.

Eluemunoh disclosed that the elections were conducted by consensus, as the candidates were affirmed by members of the party.

He stated that the committee waited two extra days for any member or aspirant with a petition or complaint to come forward, but none did. Consequently, he said the committee had concluded its assignment in the state.

Addressing the media after the conclusion of the assignment, Eluemunoh said: “After the ward congress, we waited for two days; there were no petitions arising from the conduct of that exercise. We must thank the people of Ondo State for being good party members and showcasing exactly what we were told before arriving, that this is a peaceful state.

“Now, we have just concluded the local government congresses. We want to report that the delegates elected on Wednesday during the ward congress voted at the local government level across the 18 LGAs.

“The other five delegates elected will, in turn, elect the state officials on March 3. On the day of the LGA congress, three ad hoc delegates were elected per local government. Those delegates will participate in the national convention of our great party slated for March 27 to 28, 2026, in Abuja.

“Twenty-seven positions were contested in the local government elections, and we are pleased to say that in each of the 18 local governments of Ondo State, we have waited for two days after opening our appeal register on the day the congress was conducted, and up to this moment, we have not received any appeals arising from the exercise.

“That also shows that Ondo State is peaceful. So, gentlemen of the press, we are here to briefly inform you that we have come to the end of our assignment.

“Our duty in Ondo State is to hear appeals arising from both the ward and local government congresses, and none came. We are thankful to the people of Ondo for making our job very easy.

“We are also grateful to the leader of the state, the governor, whose conduct and leadership style made this possible. Without such leadership, we might have had quarrels and petitions here and there.

“So, we appreciate the people, the governor, and the press for doing their work and educating the public to live in unity and progress.”

On the mode of the congresses, Eluemunoh said: “If you check our party constitution, it provides that leaders can be elected either by consensus or by election. Where party leaders and caucuses agree, the process can be by consensus.

“In this case, since Ondo is a peaceful state, the party leadership and caucuses agreed that the best way forward was by consensus. Therefore, candidates were elected by affirmation in line with the party’s constitution.

“If you also look at the Electoral Act, congresses are recognised. These processes had already commenced even before the Act was signed by the President. The hierarchy of the party is governed by the party’s constitution.”