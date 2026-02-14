APC Elders, Sokoto Govt Donate Food Items To Bado Residents

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Forum, Bado Quarters, in collaboration with the Sokoto State Government, has disbursed ₦20 million and 100 bags of assorted rice to residents of Bado Quarters in Wamakko Local Government Area.

Over 300 people benefited from the gesture, aimed at encouraging them to start businesses and become self-reliant.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu, represented by Permanent Secretary, Sokoto State Ministry of Agriculture, Alhaji Mustapha Alkali, urged committee members to ensure fair distribution of the items.

Alkali commended the governor for supporting the forum with 100 bags of rice, which would be donated to the needy.

He pledged the state government’s readiness to donate more packages to vulnerable homes.

Chairman of APC Elders, Bado Area, Alhaji Bello Soja Jiji, stated that the ₦20 million was disbursed in addition to the 100 bags of rice donated by the state governor.

Alhaji Jiji urged the orphanage and widows beneficiaries to use the start-up packs to embark on small businesses and become self-reliant.

He noted that the event was initiated to bring succour to the especially widows, students, and the less privileged in the area, and more initiatives would follow, including providing scholarships to students.

Chairman of Wamakko Local Government Council, Alhaji Bello, commended the association’s efforts.

Seventeen vulnerable homes received two bags of rice and ₦50,000 each, while 20 APC Exco members received one bag of rice and ₦50,000 each and other individuals.

District Head of the area, Sarkin Rafin Gumbi, Alhaji Abdullahi, advised residents to be law-abiding and support the government to execute development projects and programmes.