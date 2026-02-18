APC Elders’ Forum Condemns Attack On Chairman, Others

The elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have kicked against the attack on the party secretariat that led to the attack on the chairman, Engr Ade Adetimehin, and left several others injured.

The elders under the platform of the PBAT Elders Forum called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National and State Chairmen of the party, to intervene in the crisis rocking the party in the state.

Addressing a press conference, the Chairman of the Elders’ Forum, Chief Erastus Akeju, said 15 of their members were injured during the fracas that occurred at the party secretariat on Tuesday.

Akeju, whose speech was read by Hon Demola Ijabiyi, said the violent assault and public humiliation of the state APC Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, alongside respected party leaders and stakeholders, is being attacked by hoodlums masquerading as political actors, which is utterly reprehensible.

According to him, such lawlessness is unacceptable in any democratic society, especially within a party that prides itself on progressive values, internal democracy, and respect for constituted authority.

Akeju said, “Let me state clearly and without equivocation: intimidation, thuggery, and physical violence have no place in politics. The APC was not built by brigandage; it was built by ideas, dialogue, and the collective will of Nigerians who believe in democratic governance.

“When leaders are beaten, and elders are disgraced within the precincts of a party secretariat, the very foundation of political order is threatened.”

The nonagenarian APC said, “On behalf of the PBAT Mandate Elders Forum, Ondo State, I condemn this incident in the strongest terms. It is an assault not only on individuals, but on the integrity of the All Progressives Congress itself. Silence or indifference in the face of such brutality would embolden impunity and invite further chaos.

“We therefore call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Leader of our great party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to intervene decisively. The President’s lifelong commitment to democracy, justice, and institutional order must now find expression in restoring sanity, ensuring accountability, and reaffirming that violence will never be rewarded in our party.

“We also urge the National Chairman of the APC and the leadership of the National Working Committee to act swiftly. This matter requires urgent attention; thorough investigation, appropriate sanctions, and clear directives that reinforce discipline and internal security across party structures nationwide.

“As we look ahead to the 2027 general elections, the APC must present itself as a party governed by law, unity, and civility. Electoral victory is not secured by fists or fear; it is earned through service, credibility, and the confidence of the people. Ondo State must not become a theatre of political intimidation. Our members deserve safety, respect, and a level playing field for participation.”

Akeju appealed for calm and restraint and asked party members and leaders to reject provocation and reaffirm their commitment to peaceful engagement. He said justice would be best served through lawful processes, not retaliation.