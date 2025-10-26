APC Elders Demand Probe Of Owo Council Boss

The crisis rocking Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State has deepened following the suspension of the council chairman, Tope Omolayo, as elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called for his probe by relevant anti-graft agencies.

The Coordinator of the APC Elders’ Movement for Tinubu 2027 in Ondo State, Otunba Agboola Kelly, in a statement, urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the embattled council boss.

Omolayo was suspended by lawmakers of the local government over alleged gross misconduct and misappropriation of internally generated revenue.

The allegations include unauthorized diversion of council funds, failure to account for allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), and breaches of budgetary and revenue protocols.

Following his suspension, the council directed Omolayo to hand over all official properties to the Head of Local Government Administration and to update bank signatories to prevent further mismanagement.

Otunba Kelly, in his statement, described the allegations as too serious to ignore, insisting that the anti-graft agencies must probe both the chairman’s conduct and his claims of inadequate funding.

He said, “Hon. Omolayo’s assertion that the state provides less than ₦5 million monthly raises questions about financial management at both local and state levels. The EFCC and ICPC must invite him for questioning to ensure transparency and uphold the APC’s commitment to good governance.”

Kelly emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to establish the truth and restore public confidence in local governance.

“The people of Owo deserve clarity on how their funds are managed,” he added. “A detailed probe by the EFCC and ICPC will not only address these concerns but also set a precedent for accountability in local government administration across Ondo State.”

However, in his reaction, Omolayo dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, claiming that his suspension was orchestrated by those opposed to his leadership style.

The embattled chairman, who apologized to the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, and called for peace, said: “I remain the substantive chairman of Owo Local Government. What you see is a kangaroo suspension by people who are being sponsored. Their actions are politically driven.

“They want me to share money meant for development. I refused to do the status quo, and now they are concocting lies because I didn’t play ball.”