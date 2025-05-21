Share

Governor Biodun Oyebanji The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State is grappling with internal discord following allegations by party elders and youths accusingof orchestrating an early endorsement for a second term ahead of the 2026 governorship election. The controversy has sparked concerns about internal democracy and party unity.

The group, under the banner of Concerned APC Elders and Youths, led by Chief Olaofe Adeniran, claims that the formation of a 24-member “BAO State Endorsement Committee,” chaired by former Deputy Governor Abiodun Aluko, was initiated by Oyebanji to secure the APC’s governorship ticket.

The group alleges that this move disrespects President Bola Tinubu and the APC National Working Committee, which have consistently advocated for internal democracy within the party.

The group further accuses Oyebanji of stifling the democratic space by sidelining other competent party members and undermining the APC’s strength in Ekiti.

They argue that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has yet to release election guidelines, rendering the governor’s alleged self-succession plans premature and potentially in violation of the Electoral Act.

The group also criticized a planned mega rally, describing it as misleading to the public and questioning the governor’s motives.

“Why the rush? Why this scramble to impose himself, despite widespread dissatisfaction with his leadership?” the group asked in a statement.

In response, Ekiti APC Publicity Secretary Segun Dipe dismissed the allegations, clarifying that the endorsement committee was formed by party stakeholders, not the governor. Dipe emphasized that political endorsements are standard practice and do not constitute formal campaigns or legal violations.

He noted that Governor Oyebanji has not publicly declared his intention to seek a second term, and expressions of support from various groups reflect confidence in his performance rather than an official party decision.

Dipe further stated that the Nigerian Constitution and APC guidelines permit a governor to seek re-election. “If Oyebanji chooses to run, he is within his constitutional rights. At the moment, no law has been broken, and there is no official communication from the governor regarding any endorsement process,” he said.

The group has called on APC national leaders, including President Tinubu and National Chairman Umar Ganduje, to intervene and address the situation to preserve party unity.

As the 2026 election approaches, the unfolding controversy underscores the delicate balance between political ambition and party cohesion in Ekiti State.

