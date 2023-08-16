APC: Ebonyi Gov Woos Ex-PDP Senator, Obinna Ogba

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Nwifuru has made an overture to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in the state in the 2023 general election, Chief Obinna Ogba to join the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

Ogba a PDP chieftain, represented Ebonyi Central in the Senate between 2015 and 2023 and was Chairman Senate Committee on Youth and Sports during his stay in the Senate.

The former Senator established a private radio station in the state; Legacy 95.1FM which started broadcast operation on May this year.

On Tuesday, the station was officially opened by Governor Francis Nwifuru.

Nwifuru while speaking at the event, described Ogba as a good product and urged him to join APC.

He said “Let me thank government officials especially. Many of them were not invited individually to this programme but they decided to be here including the state APC Chairman. But we had the intention of a different thing.

“Our thinking when we were coming here was that Senator Ogba will announce to us that he has joined our party, APC.

“When you see a good product, go for it. Ogba is a good product and as a leader of the party, I go for good products.

“So, I want whoever that is very close to Ogba that is advising him not to join us to rethink because that is what is still keeping my friends including the former Deputy Speaker of the State Hosue of Assembly, Hon. Odefa on that side and the likes of Hon. Oliver Osi”.

While answering questions from journalists after the event, Ogba said the governor was lobbying him to come into APC describing it as part of politics.

“The governor is lobbying me to come to APC and that is part of politics. In politics you lobby, in legislative duties, you lobby and he is also a legislator; 8 years Speaker.

“So, you heard what I said. I told him, my governor, we are going to discuss”, Ogba stated.