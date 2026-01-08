APC E-REGISTRATION: Zamfara APC Captures Over 30,000, Dismisses Alleged Selective Exercise

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims by the Aminu Sani Jaji political movement that the ongoing e-registration exercise is selective, alleging that some party members were denied the opportunity to register.

The clarification was made during a press briefing by the Publicity Secretary of the APC and State Coordinator of the e-registration exercise, Yusuf Idris Gusau, at the party headquarters in Gusau on Thursday.

Idris Gusau assured that no member across the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas would be left out. He added that the exercise has so far registered 30,203 members, including former governors, national and state lawmakers, and other party stakeholders in the state.

He said: “We have heard speculations that some people are complaining about being excluded, but such complaints have not been officially reported to us as a committee or to the state Secretariat of the party. No one will be left out in this ongoing exercise. So far, we have registered over 30,000 members in the last three days of the exercise, with Zamfara West having 11,651, Zamfara Central 10,595, and Northern Zone 7,957, totalling 30,203. It was therefore surprising to hear blatantly false allegations from detractors.”

Idris Gusau expressed satisfaction with the way party chairmen at all levels are conducting the exercise, urging them to resist attempts by moles or anti-party elements bent on undermining the process.

He further emphasized that the APC in Zamfara has remained united under its recognized leaders, warning that any breakaway or disregard for constitutionally recognized channels would be considered disrespectful and disloyal, and would have no place within the party from the ward to the national level.