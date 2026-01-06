APC E-Registration Not Optional, Says Lagos Spokesman Oladejo

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the ongoing electronic registration (e-registration) exercise of the party is neither optional nor cosmetic, describing it as a critical political reform aimed at strengthening internal democracy and party discipline.

The party made the clarification in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Lagos State Publicity Secretary, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, who said the exercise represents a decisive commitment by the APC to remain progressive, transparent and electorally competitive in Nigeria’s evolving democratic landscape.

Oladejo disclosed that the e-registration exercise commenced on Monday and will run until the end of January, providing ample opportunity for both existing and new members to be properly captured in the party’s digital membership register.

According to him, political parties that resist reform are bound to decline, adding that the APC has deliberately chosen a path of structure, order and transparency over arbitrariness and disorder.

“The e-registration exercise is a firm response to the demands of modern politics, data integrity and credible internal democracy,” Oladejo stated.

He explained that the exercise would safeguard the credibility of the party’s membership register by eliminating duplication, impersonation and other irregularities that undermine party cohesion.

“Every APC member must be known, verifiable and properly accounted for. This is how serious political parties operate,” he said.

The APC spokesman further noted that the e-registration process guarantees a level playing field for old and new members, dismantling gate-keeping structures and reinforcing the principle that no individual owns the party beyond its constitution and collective will.

He said the exercise also demonstrates the APC’s readiness to accommodate the growing number of Nigerians joining the party, stressing that the APC remains an open and expanding political movement.

Beyond administrative benefits, Oladejo described the e-registration as the foundation of credible party congresses, transparent primaries and legitimate leadership selection.

“Anyone uncomfortable with this reality must explain their preference for obscurity, manipulation and disorder. The APC will not retreat into the politics of shadows,” he added.

Oladejo also highlighted the strategic value of the initiative, noting that it enhances youth engagement, appeals to professionals and first-time participants, and positions the party as forward-looking and technology-driven.

By adopting a data-driven membership system, he said, the APC is strengthening its grassroots mobilisation, sharpening campaign strategies and improving its electoral preparedness.

“A party that truly knows its members cannot be ambushed at the polls,” he noted.

Oladejo expressed confidence that the outcome of the e-registration exercise would further affirm the APC’s dominance in Nigeria’s political space, contrasting it with what he described as the opposition’s unverified claims of strength.

He urged all APC members and stakeholders to participate fully in the exercise, warning that indifference amounts to a disservice to the party and its progressive ideals.

“The APC will continue to reform, expand and lead. The e-registration exercise is a clear declaration that our party will not be held hostage by inertia or retrogressive interests,” the statement concluded.