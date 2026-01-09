APC E-Registration: Lagos Commissioner Urges Members, Others To Update NIN

The Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, on Friday urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) members and new members in Badagry and Lagos to update their National Identification Number (NIN) before the e-registration exercise.

Ogunlende gave this advice during his membership revalidation at the APC e-registration exercise at Ward A, Asheri, Badagry, Lagos.

According to the commissioner, this will enable them to do the registration without passing through technical hitches.

“The information I got here is that many APC members and other new members in this ward are having challenges in revalidating their membership in the party.

“My message to all APC members in Badagry and Lagos coming for the exercise at their wards, they should go to the NIMC office in their council and update their NIN.

“After updating their NIN, they will just go to the nearest centre and revalidate their membership without any challenges.

“It will even make it easier for you than for one to be on queue for several hours and now be told to go to NIN updating at the end of the day,” he said.

Ogunlende said he had come for the exercise at Asheri only to be told that his phone number is not attached to his NIN.

“Though this is a kind of setback, presently we have uploaded all necessary information, and I hope that within a few hours, it will be successfully approved to enable me to complete my registration.

“Despite this shortcoming, I have done the exercise with the necessary details, and I am going to wait until the details of the NIN are approved before I complete my registration,” he said.

The Commissioner said that the exercise, which started on January 5, would come to an end by April 17.

“The good news about the registration is that we have enough time; if there are any technical issues, we will have enough time to rectify any technical hitches arising from it

“This is part of the expectations of the exercise, and as long as one is able to follow the process, you will be able to complete it,” he said.

Ogunlende commended the people of Badagry for coming out in large numbers to register for the exercise.

According to him, “this is a moving train, come out with your voter cards, your NIN to be part of the moving train,” he said.