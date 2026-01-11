The Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, on Friday urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) members and new members in Badagry and Lagos to update their National Identification Number(NIN) before the e-registration exercise.

Ogunlende gave the advice during his membership revalidation at the APC eregistration exercise at Ward A, Asheri, Badagry, Lagos.

According to the commissioner, this will enable them to do the registration without passing through technical hitches.

“The information I got here is that many APC members and other new members in this ward are having challenges in revalidating their membership of the party.

“My message to all APC members in Badagry and Lagos coming for the exercise at their wards, they should go the NIMC office in their council and update their NIN.

“After updating their NIN, they will just go to the nearest centre and revalidate their membership without any challenges.

“It will even make it easier for you than for one to be on queue for several hours and now be told to go to NIN updating at the end of the day,” he said. Ogunlende said he had come for the exercise at Asheri only to be told that his phone number is not attached to his NIN.

“Though this is a kind of set back, but presently we have uploaded all necessary information and I hope that within few hours, it will be successfully approved to enable me complete my registration.

“Despite this shortcoming, I have done the exercise with necessary details and I am going to wait until the details of the NIN is approved before I complete my registration,” he said.