APC: E-Registration Key To Renewed Hope Agenda

…As party records 2 million membership registrations in one week

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday stated that the electronic registration of its members and new members is key to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party, which stated this at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja after a meeting with the state coordinators of the exercise, also said that the exercise, which started a week has registered huge success with the registration of 2 million members.

According to the APC National Secretary, Sen. Ajibola Basiru, who briefed the media, the meeting was presided over by the National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, alongside other National Working Committee (NWC) members.

Speaking to the media, Basiru said the digital registration was mandated by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) at its December meeting.

According to him, the NEC directed that all APC members across the country must be digitally registered before the end of January 2026, stressing that the exercise is critical to strengthening the party’s internal organisation and operational efficiency.

“The National Chairman charged all state coordinators on the need to carry out this exercise correctly and within the stipulated timeline. Data is central to effective management, and this is even more important for a political party that relies on mobilisation, organisation and consultation,” Basiru said.

He also added that the NWC has been empowered to closely monitor the exercise across states and to effect changes in states where coordinators are found to be underperforming.

He revealed that despite many states yet to commence the exercise on a full scale, more than two million Nigerians have already been digitally registered, verified and captured with their voter registration numbers.

“With increased momentum across the states, we are optimistic that by the next assessment, expected next week, the party’s digital membership strength could rise to between eight and nine million,” he said.

The APC also called on party stakeholders at the state and grassroots levels to take the registration exercise seriously, describing it as foundational to building a cohesive and organic party structure capable of mobilising support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party leadership commended governors, state chairmen and other stakeholders for their commitment and resources deployed so far, noting that identified challenges are being addressed through continuous engagement with relevant stakeholders.

The nationwide digital membership registration exercise is expected to continue intensively across all states in the coming weeks.