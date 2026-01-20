APC E-Registration Intensifies In Enugu As Nomeh Ward Flags Off Exercise

…Rallies Support for Mbah, Tinubu

Residents and political leaders of Nomeh Unateze Ward in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State have intensified the All Progressives Congress (APC) electronic membership registration exercise in the state.

The people also used the opportunity to endorse the party as their rallying point in 2027, throwing their full weight behind President Bola Tinubu, Governor Peter Mbah and all candidates of the APC in the forthcoming general election.

They made their stand known during the official flag-off of the APC electronic membership registration exercise in the ward, which turned into a rally of appreciation for the governor’s projects in the area and a declaration of loyalty to the APC.

Speaking at the event, the Special Assistant on Media (External Relations) to the Governor, Uche Anichukwu, said the massive turnout was a clear sign that the people were satisfied with the performance of the Enugu State Government and its alignment with the APC.

“The large turnout we witnessed here today clearly shows that the people of Nomeh Unateze are extremely happy with the Governor of Enugu State.

“It also shows that the people of Nomeh Unateze are happy with the APC. You could see the excitement. It was quite organic; it wasn’t manufactured,” Anichukwu said.

He pointed to several ongoing and completed projects in the community as the reason for the growing support for Mbah, President Bola Tinubu, and the APC.

“If you look up there, you would see the magnificent Smart Green School, completed and standing here in Nomeh Unateze, and as you drive down the road, you would see the Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centre.

“There is also the ongoing Nomeh–Mburubu–Nara Road and, of course, the Nomeh–Oduma Road under construction. The governor is also promising many other projects.

“After seeing these things, nobody should be surprised that our people are excited to join the APC. In fact, I got a lot of calls that we should send more people because they want more hands to help register them,” he said.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Nkanu East Local Government Council, Rev. Felix Okoye, reminded the people that registering with the APC and obtaining their voter’s cards were the only ways of guaranteeing the continued execution of the numerous projects of the Mbah administration in the Nomeh community and Enugu State.

He recalled that Mbah had revived or completed several abandoned projects in the state.

The Ward Councillor, Hon. Jonathan Orji, thanked the people for the overwhelming acceptance of the APC as the new political train in the state under Mbah’s leadership.

Chairman of APC in Nomeh Ward, Fidelis Mbah, said the e-registration in the ward, which used to be a Peoples Democratic Party enclave, marked the consolidation of the state’s recent political shift to the centre and APC.

“So, today is the official flag-off of APC membership registration in Nomeh Ward. We promised that wherever he goes, we will also go with him because of the great job he is doing. The turnout speaks volumes, but it is nothing compared to what you will see here on election day,” he declared.

APC Woman Leader in the ward, Victoria Ubah, said women in the community had unanimously decided to support the APC because of the governor’s development projects.

“The governor has done so much for us. He built a hospital for us, he built a Smart School for us, he is building roads and bridges for us, and he is helping the poor and the farmers. All the women in this community have decided to register with the APC, and we will vote for Mbah in 2027,” she said.

A member of the APC executive in Nkanu East Local Government Area, Nkechi Okafor, said the community had already made up its mind.

“Mbah has done a lot for the Nomeh people. You could see the projects yourselves. Because of that, you could also see nearly a thousand people here.

“We are all APC from the day Dr Peter Mbah led us into the party. So, we are very happy. There is no vacancy, and it is APC all the way,” she declared.