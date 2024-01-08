APC Drags Aregbesola To Court For Allegedly Causing Faction Within Party

….Asks court to declare Omoluabi Progressives group illegal

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has dragged former Governor of the Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola before a Federal High Court, Osogbo, for allegedly causing faction within the party.

The APC through its counsel, Ayodele Kusamotu, Yemi Akingbade, R.I.O Oloyede, and B.J Nwayen asked the court to declare that the former Governor Aregbesola cannot validly lead suspended members of the party and other persons associating with them to launch a political factional and parallel group named Omoluabi Progressives within the party.

APC contended that the said launching of a factional political group or party within the party with the use of the party’s logo, symbol, and slogan is considered to have contravened the constitution of Nigeria and the party’s constitution.

The party said that Aregbesola has no constitutional power to launch a factional group within the party thereby seeking an order of the court to proscribe and prohibit the factional group within APC in Osun.

The party also asked the court to restrain Aregbesola and his supporters from further forming any factional group or any parallel association within the party.

This was contained in suit number: FHC/OS/CS/1/2024 filed before a Federal High Court, Osogbo judiciary Division.

In it, the APC joined the former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, and three others including the Independent National Electoral Commission, Hon Rasheed Olalekan Afolabi, and Mr Lani Baderinwa.

The court process in the originating summons which was dated January 4, 2024, was obtained by our correspondent on Monday.

The plaintiff sought the following reliefs upon consideration of questions for determination:

“That the 2nd Defendant cannot validly lead the 3rd-4th defendants who are Suspended members of the plaintiff or any other person or persons to for a parallel political association or group within a similar or same name of the plaintiff by suing the plaintiff’s logo, symbol and slogan without registration with the 1st Defendant in compliance with the provisions of section 221 and 222 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) and provisions of section 75(1)(2)(3) and 79(1)(2)(3)(a)(b)(c) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“That 2nd -4th Defendants cannot launch a parallel political or a factional political group or association similar or in the same name of the plaintiff to be holding a political meeting with the logo, symbol, and slogan of the plaintiff without registration with the 1st Defendant in compliance with the provisions of sections 221 and 222 of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria (as amended) and provisions of sections 75(1)(2)(3) and 79(1)(2)(a)(b)(c) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st Defendant from attending or recognizing or accepting any Congress or convention held or to be held by the 2nd -4th Defendants and any other persons associating with them in their factional and parallel political group or association to inaugurate or constitute the Executive Council or Committee of the Plaintiff at any level or nominating candidates for any elective positions under the provisions of the Constitution

the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) in the name or on the platform of the plaintiff.

“An order prohibiting the illegal factional and parallel association of the 2nd -4 Defendants launched as Omoluabi Progressives (APC) in similar or same name of the plaintiff impersonating the plaintiff’s registered logo, symbol and slogan to function as a political group.

“General damages of (5,000,000.00) Five Million Naira jointly or severally against the 2nd -4th Defendants in favour of the plaintiff.

“Cost of Action at ( 2,000, 000.00) Two Million Naira jointly or severally against the 2nd -4th Defendants in favour of the plaintiff

“10% Interest on the judgment sum until final liquidation”.

Recall that the immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had recently launched Omoluabi Progressives within the fold of the All Progressives Congress in Osun state, and reassured of his commitment to the progressive ideals.