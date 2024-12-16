APC Downplays Kwankwaso, Duke, Obasanjo’s Meeting 

Share

Following the meeting between Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke and President Olusegun Obasanjo over the weekend, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the meeting as inconsequential to the party’s dominance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Kwankwaso, a former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and Duke, a 2007 presidential aspirant, visited Obasanjo at his Abeokuta residence over the weekend.

While the specifics of their discussion remain undisclosed, sources revealed that the meeting focused on strategizing for Nigeria’s political future and the 2027 elections.

Confirming the visit on his Facebook page, Kwankwaso said, “I was pleased to be in the company of my friend, His Excellency Donald Duke, and other associates to pay a courtesy call on former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta.

“Deliberations on significant national issues, including the future of politics and governance in Nigeria, defined the conversation.”

READ ALSO:

Obasanjo, a vocal critic of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, has consistently expressed concerns over issues such as corruption and Nigeria’s growing debt burden.

He has recently engaged various stakeholders to explore alternatives to the ruling APC and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Despite the high-profile meeting, APC’s National Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim however dismissed its significance.

He described the participants as “spent forces” who posed no threat to Tinubu’s political dominance.

“With due respect, I hold Obasanjo in high esteem as a former President and elder statesman.

“But in contemporary Nigerian politics, Tinubu is not their mate.

“The combination of Obasanjo, Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, and Donald Duke does not present a threat to the APC.

“These are people who were defeated in the last election.

“Obasanjo has supported candidates like Goodluck Jonathan and Peter Obi in the past, and they lost.”

He further argued that Tinubu’s political influence and relevance have eclipsed those of his opponents.

“They can have marathon meetings and meet till the end of time, but they cannot threaten the APC government.

“Unless they are bringing angels, their coalition will not yield any significant outcome,” he added.

The meeting comes amid growing debates about the 2027 elections, following remarks by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, advocating for Tinubu’s re-election.

Akume’s statement that “there will be no vacancy in Aso Rock until 2031” has sparked reactions from opposition parties, who remain resolute in their ambition to unseat the APC.

As Nigeria approaches the next electoral cycle, observers are closely monitoring alliances and strategies among political stakeholders.

While the APC remains confident in its continuity, opposition figures like Kwankwaso and Duke, backed by Obasanjo’s influence, could still reshape the political landscape ahead of 2027.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"