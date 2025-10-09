APC Dissolves Enugu Executive Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved the Enugu State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party and appointed a seven-member Caretaker Committee headed by Dr. Ben Nwoye, a former state chairman.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary (NPS), Duro Meseko, disclosed this while briefing journalists after the NWC meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Meseko, the decision was taken in the interest of peace, unity, and progress within the party, following prolonged internal crises and factional disputes in the Enugu State chapter.

“Far-reaching decisions were taken in the interest of peace, progress, and tranquility of the party in Enugu State. To that effect, the SEC stands dissolved because there has been crisis and factions in the state. The best thing is to set up a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the party pending when a new executive would be elected,” Meseko stated.

Other members of the newly constituted Caretaker Committee include Mrs. Fidelia Njeeze, Comrade Peter Chime, Mrs. Oby Aji, Dr. Chidozie Nwafor, Engr. Emma Eke, and Hon. Eugene Odoh, who will serve as Secretary.

Meseko dismissed speculations that the dissolution was connected to the rumored defection of Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, to the APC.

“It’s not about the governor. Even if he is coming, the action was taken to reposition the party in the state. Yes, we are expecting a number of governors, but I don’t even know the numbers because it keeps growing daily,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NWC also announced the disqualification of two governorship aspirants in Ekiti State, Engr. Kayode Ojo and Mrs. Abimbola Olajumoke from participating in the party’s primary election scheduled for October 27.

Meseko explained that the duo were disqualified for improper completion of nomination forms and non-compliance with the provisions of the APC Constitution and the Electoral Act.

He, however, confirmed that the incumbent Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, and Mrs. Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo were cleared to contest in the forthcoming primaries.

The Enugu APC Caretaker Committee will be formally inaugurated on Friday at the NWC Hall.